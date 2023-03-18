The New York Yankees are back in contention for the 2023 season. Over ten years since the Yankees last won a World Series crown, which is uncharacteristic for their organization. The front office continued to bolster their roster as they added superstar pitcher Carlos Rodon. They re-signed Aaron Judge to a massive contract and Anthony Rizzo to a new one.

Even with the moves the Yankees executed, the Houston Astros remain the favorites in the American League. Aside from Judge, the lack of offensive production and the pitching weaknesses were exposed when they were swept in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros. Before worrying about the Astros, they must look at themselves and rectify many issues the past couple of seasons, especially in the postseason.

Who will be the Yankees’ starting shortstop?

The questions and debates about the shortstop situation in New York have been the primary topic of conversation in Spring Training. Isiah Kinner-Falefa was the starting SS for most of last season, but Oswald Peraza was the individual who was excellent in the latter part of the season. Kinner-Falefa was benched for numerous games in the postseason as Aaron Boone decided to maximize the talent of Peraza on the biggest stage.

Even if Peraza did not reach the standard others expected from him, it was part of the process because it was his first season in the majors. Entering Spring Training, many fans felt the selection would be between IKF and Peraza, but here comes supernova prospect Anthony Volpe. In 11 Spring Training games, he’s batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .460. Will Aaron Boone go with the veteran IKF, or either of the prospects starts at shortstop in 2023?

Do they have enough depth to support their stars?

The magnificent start of the Yankees in 2022 heavily relied on their excellent ability to hit homers consistently. New York went through a bleak stretch when the power plummeted because of their offensive struggles. The projected top-four hitters will continue to be a force, but it can be a question mark afterward. D.J. LeMahieu is back in harness after missing an extended period, including the postseason.

LeMahieu’s contact and patient approach was a massive missing piece in their postseason run. Furthermore, Josh Donaldson is another option that has struggled in a Yankee uniform. His homers and RBI dropped by 11 and 10, respectively, from his terrific season with the Minnesota Twins. The left field position is another issue they must address because Aaron Hicks is far from his prime years in 2017 and 2018. The depth is vital with this squad because if not, the pitchers will continually pitch around their stars.

Will starters remain healthy throughout the season?

Any MLB pundit can argue that the Yankees starting rotation is the best in the majors. That has not been the case for many years now, but the current concern for their franchise is the health of these pitchers. Due to shoulder surgery, Frankie Montas will likely miss most of the 2023 season. That is tough to swallow for New York as they gave away a hefty package to acquire Montas’ services.

Nestor Cortes decided not to play in the World Baseball Classic because of hamstring issues, and Luis Severino has a glaring history of injury concerns. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are two of the best pitchers in the MLB, but the injuries to the other guys may cost them critical games in the season. If this continues, they will need someone like Domingo German or Clarke Schmidt to step up for the Pinstripes.