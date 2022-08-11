The New York Yankees’ midseason struggles continue to mount as the team suffered yet another series loss at the hands of the Seattle Mariners this week. With Isiah Kiner-Falefa continuing to struggle, fans have been clamoring for the Yankees to promote top shortstop prospect, Oswald Peraza, from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Unfortunately for those eager to see the prized middle infielder in the show, a Peraza promotion doesn’t seem to be part of the plans for Aaron Boone and Co. Via The Michael Kay Show on Twitter, Boone poured cold water on the rumors that a Peraza call-up is looming.

"Not really right now." – Boone asked if there's any plans to call up Peraza at this point — The Michael Kay Show (@TMKSESPN) August 11, 2022

When asked if the Yankees had plans to bring Peraza up to the big leagues, Boone simply replied, “Not really right now.” He admit, however, that Peraza was “next in line” to receive a call-up, before stating that there was “nothing imminent” on that front.

Keeping Peraza in the minors is just one of a handful of questionable Yankees’ decisions that has the fanbase frustrated right now. Shortstop has been a position of need for the Yankees all year, and despite acquiring IKF from the Rangers during the offseason, he’s vastly underperformed since arriving in the Bronx.

Kiner-Falefa has regularly flubbed easy ground balls at shortstop while also not providing much in terms of offensive power. Through 101 games, Kiner-Falefa has yet to hit a single home run, slashing .265/.311/.312 on the year. While he’s never been much of a power hitter, his inability to go yard even a single time has been frustrating, to say the least.

Peraza, on the other hand, has been lighting up the minor leagues. He’s slashing .258/.327/.445 with 15 home runs, 42 RBI, and 26 stolen bases. That combination of power and speed, as well as his smooth infield hands, would make him a valuable addition to the struggling Yankees.

Despite the obvious need at the position, Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman continue to delay the inevitable Peraza promotion. As fans continue to call for Peraza to reach the big leagues, as well as the return of Ron Marinaccio, it seems Boone and Cashman plan to stick to their guns, for better or for worse.