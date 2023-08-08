New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in Monday's 5-1 loss versus the Chicago White Sox. Boone's ejection did not lack expression, however, as the Yankees manager imitated home plate umpire Laz Diaz. Additionally, both Diaz and Boone screamed at one another in frustration.

Video via Barstool Sports on Twitter.

Aaron Boone drew a line in the dirt and showed Laz Diaz how bad his strike zone was tonight All time ejection @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/mI1VXT8bEB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 8, 2023

Boone addressed his ejection Tuesday during a segment on Talkin' Yanks.

Jomboy and Jake role-played Boone’s ejection right is front of him pic.twitter.com/cXaeT9eWpN — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 8, 2023

“One of those that kinda just brewed all game” Boone said. “Little upset, I went out there I think that pitch to (Anthony) Volpe was a strike… I was actually trying to bring it down a couple times (arguing intensely with Diaz) and Laz was giving it back to me pretty hard.”

Although the ejection fired up some Yankees fans, Boone made a brutally honest admission about why he is not happy with what occurred.

“I don't think my daughter's happy with me today so I don't like that part of it.”

The Yankees' defeat now has them sitting in last place in the American League East, sporting a 58-55 record. New York is 4-6 over the course of their past 10 games as well. In the AL Wild Card, the Yankees are currently 5.5 games back of spot.

New York needs to find their footing soon. Perhaps Aaron Boone's antics will energize the ball club and the team will go on a run soon. Consistency has been an issue throughout the '23 campaign, so it will certainly be interesting to see how the Yankees fare down the stretch.