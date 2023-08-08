The New York Yankees were in the market for a left fielder ahead of the trade deadline, but eventually did not pull the trigger on a deal, which drew the ire of many Yankees fans.

There is a multitude of reasons that the Yankees did not buy more aggressively at the trade deadline, but one is that the front office did not feel great about the team's chances in 2023, according to Andy Martino of SNY. However, there is another reason they passed on a left fielder like Tommy Pham.

The Yankees passed on rental bats like Tommy Pham because they believe that outfield prospect Everson Pereira will be in New York soon, according to Martino. Everson Pereira was having a great season at Double-A, and got called up to Triple-A recently. Pereira did not miss a beat after moving up a level. He has hit .340 with a .385 on-base percentage with five home runs and a .955 OPS in 24 games at Triple-A, according to Fangraphs.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Pereira is expected to be promoted this season, according to Martino. The team also believes that Pereira is more equipped to handle the defensive requirements of left field than any of the trade targets would have been. Left field at Yankee Stadium is one of the biggest in baseball, and asks a lot from left fielders defensively. Due to the dimensions of the stadium, the Yankees value speed at that position, and Pereira fits that mold.

Evaluators say that Pereira has the speed to play left field at Yankee Stadium, according to Martino. He also hits for power to all fields.

Pereira is the No. 4 prospect in the Yankees' system, according to MLB.com, and he is expected to debut for the big league club this season, regardless of whether or not the Yankees are in contention for a playoff spot.