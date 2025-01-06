The New York Yankees got right to work after losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets, signing starting pitcher Max Fried, trading for closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers and reliever Fernando Cruz from the Cincinnati Reds, while also signing Paul Goldschmidt to replace Anthony Rizzo at first base. However, the Yankees are still not done, as ESPN's Jeff

“The Yankees are unquestionably a deeper team — and they're not done, either,” Jeff Passan said. “They've continued to discuss Luis Arraez with San Diego and inquired about Gavin Lux, whom the Dodgers could trade, to fill their open second-base slot. When the contract demands for relief pitching drop, the Yankees could dabble there, too.”

When looking at the Yankees' roster, it is not a surprise to see that they have been engaged with both Gavin Lux and Luis Arraez. Currently, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is going to take up either the second or third base spot, while Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza would take up the other. An upgrade could be had at either of the two spots, with Chisholm playing at the position where an upgrade is not acquired. Both Lux and Arraez fit that bill.

The Yankees previously had been mentioned with Lux, but there are rumors that the Seattle Mariners have checked in as well with the Los Angeles Dodgers regarding acquiring the infielder. It is unknown how realistic a trade for Lux is for the Yankees.

Arraez might be more attainable for New York, and while he does bring lackluster fielding and base running skills that were part of why Gleyber Torres was let go, he would be a fit for the leadoff role. It is not a perfect fit, but it would likely be an upgrade over playing Cabrera or Peraza at second base.

As for the bullpen, the Yankees have a clear need for a left-handed reliever, so it is not a surprise to see Passan note that they could make an addition there when the prices come down. Tim Hill, who found success with New York last season could be a fit, along with Andrew Chafin. Tommy Kahnle, although a righty, could be brought back in free agency as well.