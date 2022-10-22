Aaron Boone explains decision to start Giancarlo Stanton in outfield for another ALCS game

To the surprise of many, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is starting in left field for the second time in the ALCS, despite being a sub-par outfielder. Aaron Boone explained why he made this decision, citing Harrison Bader’s lack of experience in LF at Yankee Stadium as his reasoning.

Via Bryan Hoch:

“Giancarlo Stanton is playing LF at Yankee Stadium for the first time since the 2019 ALCS. Aaron Boone acknowledged “it’s not the ideal alignment” but said he didn’t want to put Harrison Bader in LF, Aaron Judge CF and Stanton in RF so soon after Bader’s injury.”

Well, that’s slightly confusing. Sure, Bader hasn’t played at all in left in the Bronx, but he’s a legitimate outfielder who can play all over. The fact that Stanton hasn’t played in left since the 2019 ALCS is slightly concerning, too.

The Yanks need his bat in the lineup, not exactly his defense. But, Boone clearly has a plan here. What is puzzling is that Bader covers way more ground in center field than in left field, which is why many fans are also questioning Boone’s decision:

🤦‍♂️he completely loses any credibility & rational thought process when he says he doesn't want Bader playing LF so soon after his injury…after he's been playing CF covering more area. I wouldn't have Stanton in the field at all just to get an 0-7 with 7 Ks bat in the lineup. — Keys To The Castle Music 🎵 (@TonyRomano36) October 22, 2022

Let’s hope Giancarlo Stanton can hold it down. Most importantly, New York needs him to wake up offensively along with the rest of the team. He’s hitting just .167 in the 2022 playoffs with seven strikeouts in 24 at-bats and only two home runs. Stanton was 2 for 4 in the series opener but went hitless in Game 2 on Thursday.

The Yanks have their backs up against the wall as they sit in an 0-2 hole and could be eliminated by the Astros yet again in the ALCS. The lineup must wake up on Saturday.