Bold move from the Yankees manager.

The New York Yankees are one of several teams seen as frontrunners to sign 25-year-old phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is one of the best pitchers to ever come out of Japan. The Bronx Bombers have now met with Yamamoto twice, with the most recent meeting happening last Sunday in the Big Apple.

On Thursday, manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media and revealed some details from their latest recruiting pitch to the right-hander. Boone said he personally handed Yamamoto a No. 18 Yankees jersey.

Via The Athletic:

“I gave him that jersey,” Boone said Thursday. “It’s his if he wants to keep it.”

It's common knowledge the Yankees have been keeping Yamamoto's favorite number available for the possibility of him signing with one of the most storied franchises in the big leagues. New York even played a Hideki Matsui highlight video during their meeting with Yamamoto, who had a legendary career with the ball club. Matsui is an idol of most Japanese players.

However, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are very much in the mix for Yamamoto. Mets owner Steve Cohen actually had the Japanese superstar at his house for dinner. Given that Yamamoto is represented by Scott Boras, you best believe the battle for his services will be fierce.

There's a history of Japanese players succeeding with the Yankees, which could play a part in Yamamoto deciding to wear the pinstripes. And considering they've kept his jersey number available, that should mean something to Yamamoto as he decides where to begin his MLB career.