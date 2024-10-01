Despite being the New York Yankees top minor league prospect, the team was reticent about calling up Jasson Dominguez to the majors. When the calendar flipped to September and the team still hadn’t made the call to bring Dominguez up, Yankees fans started to get fed up with the team’s seeming unwillingness to unleash “The Martian” on Major League Baseball. New York finally called up the ultra-talented outfielder on September 9. But the outcome was mixed.

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone ruminated on the varied results the team received from Dominguez during his limited time in the Bronx. “Obviously had some hiccups in the outfield. He didn't light up the stat line from an offensive standpoint but I felt like he was having quality at-bats still. I know what he's capable of – on both sides of the ball, for that matter – and the speed component he brings to the table. I feel like he's ready to go,” Boone said, via the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips.

While not exactly a ringing endorsement of the player, Boone added, “Whatever way we go, he’s going to play a big part.” Again, that isn’t really a definitive statement of confidence in the player. But Boone can hardly be blamed for riding the fence.

Since his call-up on September 9, Dominguez is slashing .192/.333/.327. He has one double and two home runs with four RBI and eight runs scored in 17 games – including 15 starts. He does, however, have five stolen bases and has yet to be caught stealing.

What will the Yankees do with Jasson Dominguez in the postseason?

Dominguez is a natural center fielder. However, that position is held down by presumptive AL MVP Aaron Judge. Juan Soto has right field locked up and the Yankees would like to keep Giancarlo Stanton at DH. So, to get Dominguez’s bat into the lineup, he’ll have to play left field.

The decision New York needs to make is if Dominguez should start in left in the ALDS over veteran Alex Verdugo. It’s a tough call when you consider that Verdugo has also performed poorly on offense this season. In 19 September games, including 17 starts, Verdugo is slashing .234/.279/.328 with zero doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored. He also added one stolen base.

Neither player lit the world on fire in September. So do the Yankees go with the less experienced but more talented rookie or the eight-year veteran? Verdugo does offer some postseason experience. In 11 playoff games he slashed .310/.383/.452. But that was all from the 2021 postseason when Verdugo was an altogether different offensive player. He had an OPS+ of 107 for the Boston Red Sox in the 2021 season, compared to the OPS+ of 83 he put up in 2024 for the Yankees.

Trying to decipher the plan based on Boone’s recent comments is like reading tea leaves. Fortunately the Yankees have some time to figure things out thanks to a first round bye courtesy of earning the top seed in the American League.