Aaron Boone reveals ALCS pitching plan vs. Astros if Yankees beats Cleveland

“In an ideal world, Yankees would start Jameson Taillon in Game 1 and Luis Severino in Game 2 in a potential ALCS match-up with Houston.”

Interestingly enough, Gerrit Cole wouldn’t go until probably Game 3. But, he is available to pitch out of the bullpen in Game 5 on Tuesday, despite throwing 110 pitches two days ago.

Taillon hasn’t pitched much in the postseason so far and in his lone outing, he got absolutely lit up by the Guardians, allowing three hits and two earned runs before even recording an out. As for Severino, he toed the mound in Game 3, tossing 5.2 innings of three-run baseball while striking out six.

For now, the Yankees are focused on the task at hand. After a rain delay on Monday, it gave breakout star Nestor Cortes another day to recuperate, which means he’ll get the ball in arguably the biggest game of his life against Cleveland.

If New York can advance to the ALCS, it’ll be the first time since 2019. After such a fantastic season, it only makes sense that the Yankees are one of the last teams left standing in the AL. We’ll see if they can get it done.