Yankees make crucial ALDS Game 5 decision after postponed showdown vs. Guardians

The Houston Astros will have to wait for one more day before they learn who exactly they will be facing in the 2022 American League Championship Series. That is after Game 5 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees has been moved from Monday to Tuesday due to rainout. For the Yankees, they will be starting Nestor Cortes in the winner-take-all Game 5 instead of Jameson Taillon, who was originally scheduled to take the mound in Game 5 before Mother Nature got in the way.

Nestor Cortes will start tomorrow for NYY, Guardians announce. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 18, 2022

One thing about Nestor Cortes is that he will be making his start Tuesday on just three days of rest. The last time he toed the rubber, Cortes pitched in Game 2 of the ALDS on Oct. 14 in which he tossed for 5.0 innings and allowed two earned runs on six this with three strikeouts in a 4-2 loss at home. However, the delay also means that the Yankees will have fresher arms in the bullpen.

Speaking of which, the Yankees would have likely been preparing for the showdown against the high-powered Astros instead of looking forward to a high-pressure Game 5 versus the Guardians if it weren’t for New York’s bullpen blowing a save in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Nestor Cortes finished the 2022 MLB regular season with a 12-4 record and a 2.44 ERA along with a 0.922 WHIP across 28 starts. Cortes also earned his first All-Star nod in 2022.

The Guardians, on the other hand, have yet to decide on who they will start but it will likely be a choice between Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale.