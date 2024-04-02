New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone wants to put the rest of Major League Baseball on notice. Boone is letting the league know his Yankees mean business this season, after rattling off five wins in a row to start the campaign.
“That's the thing, I feel like as well as we've done so far offensively, I also feel like we're not really rolling yet,” Boone said, per ESPN. “But we're putting together tough at-bat after tough at-bat after tough at-bat.”
The Yankees are 5-0 to start a season, for the first time in 32 years. The club is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season, which saw the team miss the American League playoffs and finish at 82-80. Yankees fans expect a whole lot more from their club than an 80-loss season.
Yankees success this year
The team seems to have gotten the message so far. New York's five-game winning streak to open the season has come all on the road. The team pushed past the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, 5-2, to get their fifth victory. The team also swept the Houston Astros in four games.
The team in Pinstripes has found an offensive threat in Anthony Volpe. Volpe had his first-career four hit game against Arizona on Monday night. Volpe smashed two doubles for the team, helping to ignite the offense.
The Yankees have also had solid pitching so far this season, which has been a key factor in their hot start. The latest strong outing came from Luis Gil, who returned to the Bronx Bombers from having Tommy John surgery. Gil made his first appearance in a league game since 2022.
“He came out firing first batter of the game,” Yankees catcher Austin Wells said, per ESPN. “That was really cool. We were all super pumped for him to be out there.”
The Yankees are now trying to do something that hasn't been done in nearly 100 years–win six in a row to start the season. The last time that happened was in 1927, per ESPN. A lot has surely happened since then. The Yankees had five-game winning streaks to start out the seasons in 1933, 1988 and 1992. The Yankees won the World Series in 1927, but not those other years.
The Yankees and the Detroit Tigers are the only teams left in the American League with undefeated records. The Tigers are 4-0. In the National League, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers still have undefeated marks. The only other 5-0 club in the MLB is the Pirates.
The Bronx Bombers go for their sixth win in a row on Tuesday. The Yankees play at the Diamondbacks, with the first pitch scheduled for 9:40 Eastern. Nestor Cortes is scheduled to take the mound for New York on Tuesday.