The Miami Marlins were swept in their opening four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and star player Jazz Chisholm Jr. made some interesting comments regarding what led to the losses this weekend.
“We couldn't see,” Jazz Chisholm Jr. said when asked about what made the Pirates' relievers tough to hit, via Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “That's how I feel. I feel like the shadows — we're not used to playing in the shadows. We normally play inside every day. So when we get a shadow for three of the four games at home for the first time this season, it's kind of hard to adjust to. … We're used to the roof being closed and being able to see every at-bat. It's kind of tough to see when it's black out there and facing a guy throwing 101 (mph).”
As Chisholm mentioned, the roof was opened for three of the four games against the Pirates this weekend, which is not a common occurrence for the Marlins, due to the Florida weather. Chisholm went 2-for-14 on the weekend but did hit a grand slam in Sunday's game.
Hopefully for Chisholm and the Marlins, the roof is closed for the majority of their games and they find more success. They host the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series starting on Monday before heading on the road to play the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Marlins are frustrated, but not worried about the 0-4 start
After surprisingly making the playoffs last season, the Marlins have not gotten off on the right foot to start this year, but Chisholm made it clear that he is not worried about the long-term view for the team this season.
“We're very frustrated right now,” Chisholm said, via Lichenstein. “… We're just frustrated about the one-run games and the really close games and extra-inning games. It's not easy to lose close games. You would rather lose a blowout than a close game. … It's still the beginning of the season. First four games of the season. We're not really worried. Everybody goes through rough stretches. You just have to learn how to make those rough stretches short.”
The Marlins opened the season with a tough loss in the first game against the Pirates. Miami held a 5-2 lead in the seventh inning, and gave up three runs combined in the seventh and eighth innings, before losing 6-5 in extras. Friday and Saturday, the Pirates won in blowout fashion by the scores of 7-2 and 9-3. Then Sunday was another tough loss. It was a back-and-forth game. Miami started out with a 5-0 lead in the first inning, but eventually gave up that lead. The Marlins tied it in the ninth inning at seven, but ultimately lost 9-7 in extra innings.
Miami will try to get its first win of the season on Monday against the Angels.