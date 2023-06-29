Throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB History after over 11 years is great. Although, a certain New York Yankees pitcher named Domingo German and his perfect game may have been more legendary. His pathway as a Dominican-born star to the pro leagues has not been easy. Manager Aaron Boone knew a thing or two about his rise to stardom leading up to the demolition job against the Oakland Athletics.

Domingo German followed the footsteps of Seattle Mariners' Felix Hernandez as he pitched perfectly. He became the first Dominican-born player to achieve the record in MLB history.

Domingo German's perfect game also made him the fourth Yankees player in franchise history to reach such an achievement. A lot of baseball fans, maybe not of the Athletics faithful, went nuts for the feat.

No one knows the journey of the oldest player to ever throw a perfect game since Roy Halladay more than Aaron Boone. The Yankees manager could not help but express his pride towards Domingo German, per SportsNet LA.

"I'm so proud of him. He's been through so much. This has not been an easy week or time for him. For him to go out there and paint that masterpiece was really just a lot of fun to be able to watch." – Aaron Boone on Domingo Germán pic.twitter.com/6xkLngAoGp — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 29, 2023

Domingo German pitched in nine innings and struck all of them out. He also racked up a 4.54 ERA to help his team demolish the Athletics.

Is Domingo German's perfect game a sign that the Yankees pitcher will become more consistent throughout their campaign?