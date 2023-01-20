The New York Yankees have a shortstop problem. Many fans last season felt that Isiah Kiner-Falefa was an active detriment to the team, especially due to his unreliable hitting. This was much more apparent in the second-half of the season, when New York went on that months-long spiral. Now, Yanks fans might finally get their wishes. Aaron Boone has announced that IKF will be battling for the starting SS spot with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, per MSN’s Dan Martin.

“With spring training slated to open in less than a month, Aaron Boone said again that rookie Oswald Peraza and top prospect Anthony Volpe — along with incumbent Isiah Kiner-Falefa — will get serious looks before Opening Day. “It will be a battle,” Boone said on YES Network’s “Hot Stove” on Thursday night.”

Oswald Peraza became a fan favorite in the Bronx for being a Yankees shortstop that doesn’t have the initials IKF. The rookie performed admirably on both offense and defense, providing value on a contending team. It wouldn’t be surprising if Peraza took the starting SS job away from Kiner-Falefa: he’s more than earned that spot.

Anthony Volpe, on the other hand, is more of an unknown quantity in the majors. He is the Yankees’ top prospect, but it takes time for top guys like him to adjust to the league. Still, it’s definitely worth looking at him to see what they got in Volpe.

As for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, he has a lot to do in order to regain the trust of the Yankees’ fanbase. Brought in as a defensive savant, IKF struggled severely during his first year, ranking in the top ten in errors committed. However, his sub-par hitting stood out more, especially when struggled to find any good hitters in the lineup.