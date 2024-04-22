Yankees manager Aaron Boone is known for getting tossed from ballgames, but the way it happened at the start of New York's 2-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday was unusual. The ejection occurred just five pitches into the contest, and Boone's entire exchange with home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt was caught on the broadcast.
Boone had a brief, but poignant quote on the matter post-game, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.
“It's embarrassing,” the seventh-year skipper said. Did Boone have a right to be upset, or was this an unwarranted temper tantrum?
Wendelstedt mistook Boone for a Yankees fan in a bizarre sequence
The incident began when Oakland leadoff hitter Estuery Ruiz was hit in the foot by a pitch. Boone protested as Wendelstedt awarded Ruiz his free base, as he thought he'd swung, via ESPN's Jorge Castillo.
“You're not yelling at me,” Wendelstedt yelled at Boone. “I did what I was supposed to do and checked. I'm looking for him to get hit by the pitch. You got anything else to say, you're gone.”
Boone obliged, but he still got the hook anyway one pitch later. Wendelstedt heard further protests from Boone's direction, but the broadcast had captured the manager staying silent. In fact, Wendelstedt mistook Boone for an upset fan in the crowd.
Boone hurried out to explain that the objection wasn't from him or anyone else in the Yankees' dugout, but it was too late.
“I don't care who said it,” Wendelstedt said. “You're gone.”
“What do you mean, you don't care?” Boone said. “I did not say a word. It was up above our dugout. Bulls—! Bulls—! I didn't say anything. I did not say anything, Hunter. I didn't say a f—ing thing.”
Thus marks possibly the first managerial ejection in MLB history caused by a fan. This is a classic case of unfairly targeting someone based on their reputation.
Boone, who leads the MLB with 35 ejections since 2018, is known for having a short temper. However, in this case, he was clearly innocent. The fan who had yelled even took off his blue pullover after the ejection to remain incognito, via SNY. The unidentified man was sitting right above New York's dugout.
Considering the above factors, it's fair to assume that he was the one who actually yelled at Wendelstedt. This obviously should've been taken into account before throwing Boone out of the game. The fact that Wendelstedt didn't care whether or not Boone was actually at fault came off as irresponsible and biased.
Managers are entitled to make their feelings known on calls, as long as respect is maintained on both sides. Granted, Boone's emotions have gotten the best of him on multiple occasions, but that shouldn't be held against him forever. Everyone deserves a chance to mature and grow.
The MLB way want to consider removing Wendelstedt from Yankees games moving forward, as that would show some acknowledgement of the situation's ridiculousness. It's imperative for umpires to maintain neutrality, and it's hard to argue that his resentment towards Boone took over in this instance. It's understandable if the two men don't get along, but that shouldn't affect the flow of the game. These types of incidents will only intensify baseball fans' calls for robot umpires going forward.