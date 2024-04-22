The nationwide debate about umpires versus robots seems to gain more steam by the day, but MLB fans are utterly dumbfounded by the latest controversial incident to occur. Actually, that is a poor choice of words, as there is no disputing what happened in the top of the first inning of Monday's game between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics.
Manager Aaron Boone expressed his displeasure with home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt after Esteury Ruiz was ruled to be hit by a pitch. The Yankees skipper thought that the A's outfielder went around on a swing and should therefore not be awarded first base. What happens next is even too outrageous for a 90's sitcom.
A hot microphone leaves nothing to the imagination. A heated Wendelstedt fires back at Boone and warns him that he will be tossed from the game if he says another word about the incident. An insult or objection is then hurled at the ump from behind, causing him to swiftly take action on Boone.
The problem is, though, the manager did not say a word.
The camera definitively proves his innocence and also identifies the man truly responsible for Wendelstedt boiling over. The culprit was a fan sitting directly behind the dugout. Umpires are often maligned for their sight, but this one decided to shake things up a bit. One has to wonder if hearing tests are being administered at the Wendelstedt Umpire School.
An incensed Aaron Boone sprinted out to the field to plead his innocence, per Talkin Yanks (video contains profanity), but the ejection stood. Hunter Wendelstedt could be heard saying “I don't care” in response to the All-Star third baseman.
"I don't care who said it. You're gone!"
Not usually how that works but at least we got an awesome hot mic situation out of this Aaron Boone ejection pic.twitter.com/EX2xUsjtKA
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 22, 2024
the fan that got Aaron Boone ejected 💀 pic.twitter.com/LOtguVReON
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 22, 2024