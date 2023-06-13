New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was on the Talkin' Yanks podcast, and was asked about the status of Aaron Judge's toe injury. Boone's response to the question does not give much clarity, and might not be very comforting for Yankees fans to hear.

“I'm just as curious as you guys are,” Aaron Boone said, via Talkin' Yanks.

There is no doubt that the Yankees need Aaron Judge back from his toe injury as soon as possible. He hurt it when he made a catch and crashed through the bullpen wall at Dodger Stadium back on Saturday, June 3. He was diagnosed with a contusion and a sprained ligament. The Yankees won the last game of the series against the Dodgers, but have lost two series in a row at home to the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees' offense has struggled in that time without Judge.

The good news is that Boone said Judge's injury continues to feel better. The timeline for a potential return is still unknown. Toe injuries are tough to put a timeline on, especially with a ligament sprain. The best thing that could happen for the Yankees is that Judge's swelling keeps going down. Then we will have a better sense of a timeline.

Hopefully for the Yankees there continues to be no setbacks, and Judge can make a return to the field as soon as possible. With how the offense has performed as of late, it is abundantly clear that Judge is vital to the team's success.