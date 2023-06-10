The New York Yankees could use any kind of positive Aaron Judge injury update. A few days after the Yankees' star was placed on the 10-day injured list, it sounds like New York might have a reason to be optimistic about Judge's potential return from a toe contusion and ligament strain.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that the team's trainers are encouraged by the improvement in the swelling of Aaron Judge's injured big toe. Boone had a “lengthy conversation” about what the next few days could look like for Judge, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Judge suffered the toe injury while making a wild catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3. The Yankees' right fielder quite literally ran through a wall at Dodgers' Stadium in what turned out to be a win for New York. Judge hasn't played since that game in Los Angeles a week ago.

The Yankees have stated that there is no timetable for Judge's return. It all depends on the swelling of Judge's toe and his subsequent recovery. An estimation from Dr. Spencer Stein, a sports orthopedic surgeon at NYU Langone Health who spoke with NJ Advance Media, noted that Judge could miss four weeks in a best-case scenario.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The reigning AL MVP, Judge is incredibly important to the Yankees' lineup. New York has a 7-9 record without Judge. When Judge plays, the Yankees are 30-19, which translates to a 99-win pace over the course of 162 games.

Judge leads the American League with a .674 on-base percentage and a 1.078 OPS. His 19 home runs are also a league-high, even though injuries have limited him to 49 games.