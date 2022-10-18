Aaron Hicks gets injury update after scary Yankees collision in ALDS vs. Guardians

New York Yankees fans endured a scary moment in the third inning of Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians when outfielder Aaron Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera while the two were tracking a pop fly in left field. Hicks, Cabrera and third baseman Josh Donaldson converged on the ball, with Hicks accounting for Donaldson’s presence- but not Cabrera’s.

The two collided, with Hicks exiting the game shortly after. New York provided an injury update on the outfielder, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.

Per Rivera, Aaron Hicks sustained a left knee injury during the ALDS Game 5 collision. The Yankees outfielder is headed to New York Presbyterian Hospital to undergo an MRI on the knee.

Manager Aaron Boone said that Hicks was “having a hard time moving around out there.” It’s yet another tough blow to Hicks’ 2022 season, which has been marred by injury and struggles.

Hicks, 33, slashed .216/.330/.313 with eight home runs and 10 stolen bases in 130 games played. The previous year, he missed a hefty chunk of the season after suffering a torn wrist tendon sheath.

Now, with the Yankees looking likely to advance past the Guardians, Aaron Hicks is looking questionable to help the club continue their quest for a World Series title.

Could Hicks’ Yankees future be in question as well? That remains to be seen. It’s just unfortunate that a player who revived his career in New York seems to be at the point where he’s on his way out.

Hopefully, the injury to Hicks isn’t too serious.