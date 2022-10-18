Yankees fans serenade Josh Naylor with classic chant after Gerrit Cole jab

Cleveland Guardians 1B/DH Josh Naylor taunted New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole by calling him his son after clubbing a home run off of him in Game 4 of the ALDS. The move ultimately backfired, as Cole pitched well against Cleveland and led New York to a crucial victory. As a result of the celebration, Naylor faced “who’s your daddy” chants from fans at Yankee Stadium in Game 5, per Marly Rivera.

"Who's your daddy" chants for Naylor… after the whole baby thing… 🙉 https://t.co/7hGhTziied — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 18, 2022

Naylor’s celebratory “rock the baby” celebration did not faze Gerrit Cole. The Yankees’ ace shared his reaction following New York’s Game 4 win.

“Yeah, whatever. It’s cute,” Cole said after the Yankees win. “I just was made aware of it. I didn’t see it in the moment. It wouldn’t have bothered in the moment and it just is kind of funny.”

This is not the first time Naylor has gone completely ballistic after hitting a home run. His fire and tenacity tends to get the Guardians fired up. However, one could argue he went a bit far in Game 4 vs Gerrit Cole and the Yankees.

Regardless of one’s opinion on the matter, Josh Naylor earned himself plenty of boo’s and of course the classic chant from the Yankee Stadium crowd. The chant is the same one that former Boston Red Sox’ star pitcher Pedro Martinez received from Yankees fans.

The Yankees currently lead the Guardians 4-1 as of this story’s publication. But Cleveland is a ball club one cannot count out given their ability to upset the odds and never say die mentality.