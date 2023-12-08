New York GM Brian Cashman reassures Yankees fans with a positive update on Aaron Judge's toe injury situation.

The New York Yankees have been the talk of the MLB with their 2023 offseason trades and signing. The Yankees landed Juan Soto shortly after acquiring Alex Verdugo. Still, New York has Aaron Judge on the roster, one of the best hitters in the league. Brian Cashman provided a positive update on Judge's nagging toe injury.

Aaron Judge's toe injury woes with the Yankees may be long gone

GM Brian Cashman said Judge's toe injury is a “resolved issue,” per Bryan Hoch. Cashman believes the injury is “behind him.”

On June 3rd, Judge crashed through a bullpen wall at Dodgers Stadium as he made a spectacular catch from a hit ball. Thus, he tore a ligament after ramming his toe into the concrete step that separated the bullpen and the field. This injury caused Judge to have trouble staying on the field.

Thankfully, it appears the veteran will no longer be plagued by the issue. Judge looks to help the Yankees improve upon their subpar showing during the 2023 season. New York failed to reach the MLB Playoffs after going 82-80.

Despite only playing 106 games, Judge hit 37 home runs, which ranked him 10th in the league. New York has made moves to support Judge and the rest of the team as they look to avenge their postseason absence.

The Yankees have traded for Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo as the team attempts to bolster its depth and firepower. New York's management is on a mission after being criticized for the way they handled the 2023 season. Nevertheless, Yankees fans can rest easy with the team's moves.