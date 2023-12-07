Brian Cashman revealed that the Yankees haven't had contract extension talks with newly-acquired star Juan Soto.

The New York Yankees pulled off a blockbuster trade on Wednesday by acquiring outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Not to dampen the excitement about the deal, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman provided an update on Soto's contract extension that could worry New York fans, via Brian Hoch of MLB.

“Brian Cashman said that the Yankees haven’t had any conversations with Juan Soto about an extension. Cashman said the Yanks understand this could be a short-term acquisition, but that Soto makes them significantly better.” Hoch posted on X.

While Yankees fans are understandably ecstatic about the deal, the next season could unfortunately be a one-and-done campaign in New York for Soto, whose contract only goes through 2024. He is also set to enter his final year of arbitration eligibility.

Nonetheless, it's easy to see why New York took this massive risk. The Yankees are pairing Soto with 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge to form a superstar tandem in the Bronx.

Judge just signed a massive extension nine-year, $360 million last December. The Yankees will undoubtedly look to lock up Soto on a similarly long-term deal as well to keep the winning ways in New York for a long time.

New York missed the 2023 postseason after going just 82-80 in the regular season. With Soto, the Yankees are in position to bounce back and make a return to the MLB Playoffs.

Nonetheless, all hope isn't lost for New York fans if Cashman isn't able to sign Soto this offseason. The Yankees have a year to convince the 25-year-old phenom to stay for the long run.