The New York Yankees have officially been eliminated from playoff contention in 2023. After a tumultuous season filled with painful mediocrity and inconsistency, the team will not be participating in the postseason dance. Despite being eliminated, though, Aaron Judge will still be playing for the rest of the season. Judge said this before being eliminated:

“We’re (Yankees) not out of it. I think that’s No. 1,” Judge said, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “No. 2, you’ve got to play. You’ve got to be out there. It’s about showing up every single day. You’re not going to feel 100 percent every single day. Guys are going to have bumps or bruises — or toe stuff, I guess. If you’re at 60 percent, you’ve got to give 100 percent of your 60 percent.”

Judge's stance on playing has not changed after being eliminated. In fact, the Yankees star doubled down on his stance of playing for the rest of season, per New York Post. Judge cited his responsibility as a leader to stay on the team.

““I’m planning on being out there,” Judge said after the Yankees fell to the Diamondbacks, 7-1, in The Bronx. “There was talks of stuff getting shut down, but I gotta be out there. A leader on this team, especially with these young guys we got coming up, you gotta show them that you gotta post even if you’re not feeling good, not feeling great. You gotta be out there every single day for your teammates.”

Aaron Judge was one of the only bright spots on the Yankees' season, especially from the position players. While it wasn't as spectacular as his 2022 season, Judge was still an excellent hitter that also happened to be an elite defender. He's posting a 173 OPS+ while hitting 35 home runs… while only playing in around half of the games this season.

After this disappointing season, many changes need to be made within the Yankees organization. There will be a ton of questions surrounding Judge's supporting cast, and their hitting group's struggles without their star players. Will we see a drastic change in the Bronx? Or will New York run in back one more time and hope that this season was merely an aberration?