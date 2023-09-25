The New York Yankees were officially eliminated from the 2023 postseason after their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday dropped them to 78-77 on the season, and Yankees captain Aaron Judge had a strong take about what happened this season after the game.

“If I'm not standing here talking to you guys after a championship, it's a failure,” Aaron Judge said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “After all of the work you've put in the offseason, training, preparation, coming out here on a daily basis, rain or shine, to play a game – it's about bringing a championship back. That's why we play. That's why I'm here.”

The Yankees have missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season, which was when Judge was called up to the major leagues in the middle of the year. Judge went on to say why he came back to the Yankees in free agency.

“That's why I came back to New York with this group of guys, to build something and get New York back to where it's supposed to be. When you don't show up and produce and get kicked out like this in the regular season, that's a big failure right there. We've got a lot of work to do, a lot of internal talks, a lot of stuff we've go to get figured out.”

Judge added that there is a lot that needs to be fixed this offseason.

“We've got a lot to work on, a lot of things to chance, and a lot of stuff going on around here that needs to be fixed,” Judge said via Hoch.

When asked what needs to be changed, Judge declined to elaborate.

“We'll keep that in-house,” Judge said, via Hoch.

It will be interesting to see what Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner do. Hal Steinbrenner mentioned reviewing the analytics department. Brian Cashman will have to make some moves to improve the roster.

One thing is for sure, the Yankees will look to contend next season with Judge and Gerrit Cole locked into deals in their prime.