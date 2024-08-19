The must-see element surrounding a high-end starting pitcher generated substantial buzz decades ago, but it is not nearly as prevalent in today's game. Lesser workloads have coincided with a lesser aura, prompting the MLB to consider a significant six-inning rule change for starters. An underwhelming atmosphere was not a concern in Sunday's rubber match between the New York Yankees (73-52) and Detroit Tigers (61-64), however.

Although the latter has struggled overall this season, American League Cy Young frontrunner Tarik Skubal continues to bring fans on a thrill ride when he takes the mound. Aaron Judge is the most mesmerizing and fear-inducing slugger in baseball. Put those two talents on a collision course, and exciting things will happen.

Throw in the pure enthusiasm that Williamsport, Pennsylvania emits around this time of year, and true magic should ensue. The Tigers' 3-2 extra-innings victory over the New York Yankees served as a perfect showdown for the annual Little League Classic, as aspiring big-leaguers soaked up all the fun and star power.

But those young athletes were not the only ones who were left impressed. The MLB's top guy dished out copious praise to the man who has unequivocally been the top hurler in 2024.

“He’s the best pitcher in the game right now,” Aaron Judge said of Tarik Skubal, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi. “When he came back last year at the end of the year, he hit a different gear, a different level. It’s not fun facing a guy like that, but it’s fun competing against the best.”

Tigers' Tarik Skubal thwarts the terrifying bat of Aaron Judge

Aside from giving up a base hit in the fourth inning, Skubal stifled Judge on Sunday night. He struck him out in their first face-off and then got the huge MVP favorite to ground out into a pivotal double play in the sixth (there were two runners on and no outs at the time). The 27-year-old southpaw finished with six innings pitched, one earned run, five strikeouts and four walks.

Despite the control issues, Skubal did what he has done time and time again this year– give Detroit a good chance to win ball games. His teammates, perhaps emboldened by the extra electricity that filled the air, made sure he would not be charged with a loss.

With the Tigers down to their last out and trailing 1-0, rookie third baseman Jace Jung, who was called up for his MLB debut on Friday, smacked a game-tying single through the left side of the infield. Parker Meadows finished the job in the bottom of the 10th inning with a base knock of his own to lift the club to victory.

This exhilarating moment will not make October baseball a reality in The Motor City, but it could serve as a key confidence boost for this franchise going forward. And it was all made possible through Skubal's stellar effort. He is now 14-4 with an MLB-leading 2.49 ERA to go with 185 strikeouts. To Judge's point, the former ninth-round pick has been on a tear since last September and is now a bona fide juggernaut.

He has plenty to be proud of himself, though. Skubal offered his own glowing review of Judge following their trio of duels.

Yankees' Aaron Judge forces pitchers to raise their level

“He’s the best player in the game,” Skubal said, per Morosi. “Anytime you have that opportunity to see where you’re at, it’s a ton of fun. I enjoy that matchup every time.”

Because the Tigers are eight and a half games out of a playoff slot, it is fair to say that pitching and succeeding against Aaron Judge will be one of the highlights of Tarik Skubal's career campaign. That is the effect the Yankees center fielder has on the opposition.

Judge, who is not even two years removed from immortalizing himself in pinstripes lore with a 62-home run season, is on pace to post his most statically impressive year yet. He has a .331/.463/.703/.1.166 slash line, 44 dingers and 111 RBIs through 123 games and is positioning New York for a favorable shot at its first World Series since 2009.

The 32-year-old must come through in the playoffs, though. His meager .211 batting average in 44 postseason games is not acceptable for a player of his caliber and cost and will not be enough to launch the Yankees back into the MLB stratosphere.

That is a heavy burden to bear, but one that Judge must manage to carry this fall. Facing Skubal in the Little League Classic should ideally help prepare him for postseason pitching.