The New York Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night. Juan Soto hit three home runs to lead the offense. Soto also drove in all four runs for New York. Aaron Judge was especially impressed by his teammate's performance, even referring to Soto as “the greatest hitter in the game,” via ESPN and The Associated Press.

Of course, Judge is also in the current greatest hitter conversation. Los Angeles Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts have arguments as well. But there is no question that Soto has found success with the Yankees in 2024.

Soto, a four-time All-Star, is slashing .306/.434/.608/1.042 across 117 games played. He has also hit 33 home runs. Judge, meanwhile, is slashing .332/.466/.699/1.165. He leads the league in OBP, slugging and OPS. Additionally, Judge leads the league in home runs (42) and RBI (107).

Judge has always displayed a humble demeanor. He is never afraid to praise others, something that has made him one of the most respected players in baseball. Judge is having an excellent season, but he made sure to give Soto credit as well.

So how does Soto feel about Judge calling him the “greatest hitter” in baseball?

“I call him the greatest hitter in the world,” Soto said of Judge, via Talkin' Yanks. “Look at his numbers, he's just unbelievable. He makes my job easier, he makes my plate appearances a little bit better. When you hit in front of a guy like that… You know you are getting pitches. He's the greatest one.”

Yankees' Aaron Judge-Juan Soto duo

The Judge-Soto duo has lived up to expectations in 2024. In fact, they have surpassed expectations.

Soto had previously played in smaller markets. There were questions about how he would play in New York. After all, many stars have endured trouble at Yankee Stadium. Soto has not only played well, but he has excelled with his new ball club.

Judge, of course, had already become a superstar with the Yankees. But New York's offense struggled mightily in 2023 aside from Judge. And with Judge missing time due to injury in 2023, New York ended up missing the postseason.

The offense still has some question marks but Judge and Soto consistently give the team chances to win. That was evidenced on Tuesday with Soto driving in each of the Yankees' runs in the victory.

Soto is set to enter free agency following the season. The Yankees are surely going to do everything they can to re-sign the star outfielder, however.