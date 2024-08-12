There are not a lot of players in the MLB that can say they've blasted more than 60 home runs. In fact, the amount of people who have done that feat can literally be counted on one hand. Aaron Judge was the latest slugger to join that exclusive group of people back in 2022. However, he posits that the experience with the Aaron Boone-led New York Yankees in 2024 might just be more fulfilling. This is especially intriguing given that he's batting behind Juan Soto and nowhere close to breaking his previous record yet.

Aaron Judge has a shot to notch the Triple Crown in this 2024 Yankees run. He would be the first person to achieve the feat since Miguel Cabrera absolutely smashed it 12 years ago. The Yankees slugger has all the time in the world to also join Mark McGwire to get another 60-home run season. It even looks like he's more confident about this season's outcome than he was two years ago, via Bill Ladson of the MLB.

“The team that we have, we have guys on base 80 percent of the time I come to the plate. So it makes my job a lot easier. I’m a little older, a little wiser. I’m swinging at better pitches. When you swing at the right pitches, good things happen,” the Yankees superstar said.

How the 2024 Yankees helped refine Aaron Judge

There are two big factors that have contributed to this feeling for Judge. The first is how he has managed to develop in a span of two years under Aaron Boone. He truly has learned from the best teacher, experience. The second is the rotational changes that the Yankees made. Judge is hitting behind Juan Soto which makes his file at-bat a little more easier. He then broke down his improved method when it comes to swinging.

“The pitchers are going to try to make tough pitches on you. They are going to nibble on the edges. You try your best to lay off those pitches. It was always an issue of mine coming up through the Minor Leagues. Swing at a lot of stuff off the plate — sliders off the plate, changeups down. As the years have gone by, I’ve tried to narrow my selection. There are certain zones I want to go after. It’s kind of worked out so far this year,” Judge declared.

The Yankees superstar currently has 42 home runs to his game. Will he be able to clinch the unfathomable feat once again?