When is Aaron Judge coming back? That's the question on the minds of every New York Yankees fan as the 2022 American League MVP remains sidelined due to a toe injury he suffered on a collision with the Dodger Stadium outfield wall. Well, judging by the recent update provided by Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Judge's return could be sooner rather than later. Boone said that he feels like Judge is “turning a corner“, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Boone said that Judge hasn't done any baseball activities yet, but he has been able to balance better on his toe- and “a lot” of the swelling is gone.

Not only that, but Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com that Judge feels like there's been a “little bit of a breakthrough” after his second platelet-rich plasma injection.

Judge hasn't played since June 3 after he sprained his big toe while making an incredible catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There was initial hope that Judge would avoid a stint on the injured list, but that was not to be, as the Yankees placed him on the IL on June 6, one day after he received his first PRP injection.

Boone had said that Judge was still experiencing “problems” in the toe after the first PRP injection- and the hope is that the second will speed up the healing process.

Yankees Chairman and Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner shed some interesting light on the Judge injury, comparing it to a “turf toe” ailment in football.

The next step for Judge is to increase his range of motion and begin resuming baseball activities.

The Yankees, losers of seven of their last 10 games and four in a row sans Judge, will have to hope that happens soon.