New York Yankees’ superstar Aaron Judge set an American League record with 62 home runs in 2022, surpassing the record previously held by Roger Maris Sr. However, Roger Maris Jr recently stated that Judge needs to temper expectations heading into 2023, per the New York Post’s Dan Martin.

“Dad realized he was never gonna do what he did in 1961 again,” Roger Maris Jr. said. “That year was an anomaly. I think Aaron realizes that, too. It’s not that he’s not capable of doing it, but you have to understand it was an amazing year and you can’t go to the park expecting to hit home runs.”

Aaron Judge is in line for another massive season with the Yankees. But hitting 60-plus homers again will obviously be quite the challenge. However, Maris Jr’s statement will still probably upset some Yankees fans. They want their best player to shoot for the stars in 2023. And Judge, who’s displayed no shortage of confidence, won’t be hampered by Maris Jr’s statement.

The Yankees certainly believe in Judge’s ability. New assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson previously said that he’s not planning to change much in reference to Aaron Judge’s approach at the plate.

“I don’t think I’m going to be messing with Aaron Judge too much,” Wilkerson said.

Judge is aiming to lead the Yankees back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. New York will not mind if he doesn’t hit 62 home runs again. But they are counting on him to be a leader for a ball club with legitimate Fall Classic aspirations.