New York Yankees’ new assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson isn’t expecting to change much about Aaron Judge’s approach in 2023.

“I don’t think I’m going to be messing with Aaron Judge too much,” Wilkerson said, via Bryan Hoch.

Judge, who is fresh off of an MVP 2022 season that saw him crush 62 home runs, is arguably the best player in the game. He led the Yankees to the ALCS before ultimately falling short of a World Series appearance. Nevertheless, Aaron Judge and the ball club have a bright future.

Brad Wilkerson is a former MLB outfielder. He spent 5 of his 8 big league seasons with the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals. He later played for the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays. For his career, Wilkerson slashed .247/.350/.440 with a .790 OPS. In 2004, Wilkerson clubbed an impressive 32 home runs for the Expos.

Wilkerson is set to join Aaron Boone’s coaching staff as the Yankees aim to make a World Series run. And they will feel confident about their chances with Aaron Judge leading the way.

With that being said, New York happens to play in arguably the most difficult division in baseball. Winning the AL East once again will prove to be a challenge with teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays in the mix. Additionally, the Houston Astros will likely be waiting for New York in a potential playoff matchup.

The Yankees upgraded their roster by signing Carlos Rodon this offseason. They also brought back Anthony Rizzo to help their Aaron Judge-led lineup.

The Yankees will be an intriguing team to follow this season as they try to win their first World Series since 2009.