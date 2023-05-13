Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

The New York Yankees had multiple standout performers in their 9-8 comeback win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, including Aaron Judge.

Judge slugged a pair of home runs in the divisional matchup, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning that provided the reigning AL East champions with a 7-6 lead. He managed to connect on a 79 mph slider pitch from Rays reliever Ryan Thompson for the eighth home run of his season.

WHAT A RALLY BY THE YANKEES (via @Yankees) pic.twitter.com/8W9VFlzoLO — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 13, 2023

Judge made history with the 29th multi-HR game of his career. The four-time All-Star moved into a tie with Alex Rodriguez for fifth place on the Yankees’ all-time multi-HR games leaderboard.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aaron Judge has 29 career multi-HR games, that is tied with Alex Rodriguez for the 5th most in Yankees franchise history. pic.twitter.com/l0RXoQgrxx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 13, 2023

Babe Ruth holds the top spot on this leaderboard, as he logged 68 such games during his 15-season run with the Yankees. At the least, Judge could soon move into the No. 4 spot on this list, which is currently held by Joe DiMaggio. The nine-time World Series champion tallied 35 multi-HR games during his 13-season tenure with the Bronx Bombers.

Overall, Judge recorded four RBI and one walk against the Rays on Saturday. He sure needed this stout performance, especially as he entered the day with a lowly .214 batting average through four contests played in the month of May.

The Yankees will look to clinch a series win over the current AL East leaders on Sunday.