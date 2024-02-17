Should Boone grant Aaron Judge's wish?

New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge might be moving away from his familiar place in the number two spot of manager Aaron Boone's batting lineup. As the Yankees integrate off-season trade acquisition Juan Soto into their order, changes are likely to be made.

Judge has spent the majority of his career batting second, a role he has excelled in. According to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch, however, Judge has been asking Boone to let him hit third, rather than second.

One of the recent trends in baseball is for managers to have their best hitter bat second. Hitting second will allow batters to have the most plate appearances without putting them in the leadoff spot. Managers typically don't want their best batter hitting in the leadoff spot because it gives them fewer opportunities to drive in runners on base.

Juan Soto has a career on-base percentage north of .400, so it makes sense for him to bat second. Having somebody in front of Aaron Judge who gets on base 40% of the time will give Judge plenty of chances to drive in runs. Soto will often also be able to provide some level of protection for Judge even while hitting in front of him. If Soto is on base, pitchers will be forced to throw to Judge and not pitch around him. That is because if they pitch around Judge and walk him, now there are two runners on base for the number four hitter. No matter who is batting next, no pitcher wants to willingly pitch with two runners on, one of whom is in scoring position.

Soto’s addition to the Yankees’ lineup might mean that Judge’s wish is finally granted.