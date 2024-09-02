The New York Yankees lost another series after their 14-7 defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals. They have now lost series to the Nationals, Tigers, Angels, and Cardinals in the past month. Manager Aaron Boone gave an intriguing answer after the game that NJ.com's Max Goodman transcribed on social media.

“Aaron Boone was asked about how the Yankees are 1-4 in their last five games,” Goodman put on his X, formerly Twitter, page. “‘We know how important these games are certainly. Another opportunity here to win a series that we weren’t able to finish and that sucks. But it’s onward. We’ve got a Texas team that’s playing well. We knew St. Louis was playing well. Texas is playing well. We go to Chicago, they’re playing really well right now. We’ve gotta play our best and put our best foot forward to win these games and hopefully we start that tomorrow night.'”

The Yankees are in the throws of the best division race in baseball. They have a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East and have the lowest odds to win the division of any division leader, per Fangraphs. Games against teams who will not make the playoffs, like the four squads previously mentioned.

With a pivotal offseason approaching, fans are speaking out against the front office and things are not looking up in Yankee land. What must they do to turn this season around? And how can the front office redeem itself in the eyes of the fans?

Yankees must turn the ship around in September

The Yankees' path to success starts in September. As Boone is known for saying, it is, in fact, all right in front of them. The series with the Rangers represents another opportunity to take a series from a team that will not make the playoffs this season. They still have the star power that won them the World Series, but they have been a beatable team this year.

Like every Yankees season, this season will be graded on their October performance. After missing the postseason last year, they made the deal of the offseason by acquiring Juan Soto. Aaron Judge and Soto have teamed up to become the best power duo in the game. They have combined for 88 home runs and Judge will likely win another MVP.

That has been the best part of the season for the Yankees. The rest of the lineup has gone through its struggles, starting pitching has been a concern, and the bullpen has lost them many games this year. The lineup concerns could have been partially solved by calling up Jasson Dominguez in their September 1 callups. Because of service-time manipulation, they did not.

With Soto's future hanging in the balance, the Yankees must have a great September to set up a great October. If they put together a deep playoff run and maybe finally knock off the Astros, Soto could stay. If they flame out once again, Soto could head to the highest bidder, which is likely to be the Mets.