Aaron Judge reveals MVP mindset after crushing home run No. 54 for Yankees

Aaron Judge clubbed his 54th home run of the season in the New York Yankees 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday. The Yankees superstar, who’s rapidly approaching Roger Maris for the all-time lead on the Yankees single season home run list, commented on his mindset, via Yankees Videos on Twitter.

“Just trying to do what I can every single day,” Judge said. “Show up to work prepared, ready to go, and do whatever it takes to help our team get a win today. Moving a guy over, driving a guy in, making a play on defense, that’s what I’m focused on. All the individual awards, accolades, stats you can kind of get throughout the year, it’s all based on how well you help the team out. If I’m out there helping the team every single day, the stats and all that kind of stuff will show up.”

Aaron Judge’s humble thought process is the definition of an MVP mindset. The Yankees slugger understands that putting in the work will lead to those jaw-dropping stats. More importantly, working hard will lead to wins.

Judge leads the league in home runs, RBIs, runs scored, total bases, OBP, slugging percentage, OPS, and OPS-plus. There are a number of people who believe Shohei Ohtani should win the MVP because of his dual-threat ability. There is not anyone else who pitches and hits at an elite level like Ohtani.

But penalizing Aaron Judge in the American League MVP race because he does not pitch is a ridiculous notion. The Yankees, who have struggled as of late, would likely have coughed up their AL East division lead by now if it wasn’t for Judge. He is extremely valuable to the Yankees. And if he continues on this torrid pace, Aaron Judge will win the AL MVP.