The Toronto Maple Leafs are still picking themselves up following a disappointing exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Aaron Judge added to their woes — sort of — when he smashed a home run for the New York Yankees that hit and shattered a “maple leaf’ Tuesday night versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge with another BOMB to center field! This one for the lead! pic.twitter.com/WKZ5wuxMBw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 17, 2023

Here’s a closer look at the damaged maple leaf , courtesy of Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge hit it so far and hard he broke the Maple Leaf in dead center field… Bro really said, “don’t test me.” pic.twitter.com/k7yUf6aWip — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) May 17, 2023

That Aaron Judge home run traveled 448 feet and gave the Yankees a two-run lead. New York would end up winning the game to the tune of the 6-3 score, and it’s a victory they will definitely savor, especially amid the cheating allegations on Aaron Judge which was raised by Blue Jays broadcasters in the series opener on Monday night.

Aaron Judge struck out three times but finished Tuesday’s game 1-for-5 with two RBI. His home run must have tasted like sweet revenge against the Blue Jays, whose fans relentlessly booed him when he took his first at-bat of the contest. On the season, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player is batting .270 to go with a .370, and .590 slugging percentage. He also has 11 home runs already along with 26 RBI. Aaron Judge could have had more at this point of the 2023 MLB regular season if it weren’t for a recent trip to the injured list.

Judge now has five home runs in four games. He will look to keep it going in the third game o this series against the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.