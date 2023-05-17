The Aaron Judge side-eye incident in the New York Yankees’ 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night has prompted Houston Astros writer Michael Schwab to make a similar accusation against third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Cheating accusations connecting to the Astros and Yankees? At long last, time travel is possible. After Judge visibly turned his head to the right in an eighth-inning at-bat, he crushed a home run 462 feet. Schwab sifted through the archives and found a similar occurrence involving Donaldson last October. He then drew a conclusion that will leave Astros fans in uncontrollable joy.

“Josh Donaldson looking right in October. Aaron Judge looking right in May. Something fishy is going on with the Yankees.”

Josh Donaldson looking right in October. Aaron Judge looking right in May. Something fishy is going on with the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/ZtYje3V1G3 — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) May 16, 2023

People look around randomly all the time, but in baseball an unusual movement, particularly right before a pitch is thrown, draws a lot of suspicion. Schwab was on the front lines while the Astros were subjected to leaguewide ridicule and punishment for their 2017 sign stealing scandal. For many, especially Yankees fans, that World Series Championship is forever tainted.

Aaron Judge attributed the cause for the quick peek to excessive “chirping” going on in the dugout, which he felt was inappropriate given the team’s 6-0 lead at the time. That explanation may not suffice for the Blue Jays, Schwab or the many baseball fans licking their lips to see the “Evil Empire” toppled.

If there is something “fishy” going on within the Yankees clubhouse, then the reputation of one of the faces of the MLB would be dealt a massive blow. And all of the hoopla surrounding Houston would seem insignificant. The phrase “everybody does it” would be thrown around in ballparks everywhere.

That could be bad news for the sport and New York fans’ egos. The baseball world will wait to see if anything more comes of these odd glances. Until then, though, the Astros-Yankees rivalry just got even more intense.