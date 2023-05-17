A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Toronto Blue Jays fans are definitely not still over the Aaron Judge cheating allegations.

A day after alarms were raised by Blue Jays broadcasters Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez when they seemingly suggested that the New York Yankees superstar slugger was on to something after he glanced to the dugout — just before launching a home run in the top of the eighth inning –Blue Jays fans made sure to let Aaron Judge know what they’re feeling about him, as they buried him in boos during his first at bat Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge walks up to a chorus of boos before his first at bat of the night. pic.twitter.com/pLR6dw7kee — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 16, 2023

Aaron Judge already tried to clear the air after Monday’s series opener against the Blue Jays, saying that he was merely looking at the Yankees’ dugout because he was distracted by the “chirping” going on in there.

Aaron Judge also said prior to Tuesday’s game that he’s “got some choice words” about the cheating allegations but he would rather “keep that off the record,” per the Associated Press.

Judge entered Tuesday’s date with the Blue Jays batting .274 in the 2023 MLB regular season to go with 10 home runs and 24 RBI. He launched a pair of home runs in the series opener to help the Yankees score a 7-4 victory.

As one of the most feared — if not the most terrifying — hitters in baseball, Aaron Judge doesn’t really need outside help to have success at the plate. However, that’s not going to stop fans of rival teams from coming up with saucy theories about the reasons behind his abilities to smash baseballs out of the park.