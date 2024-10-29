The New York Yankees are one loss away from letting another chance to win a World Series get away from them after the Los Angeles Dodgers quieted their bats in Game 3 on Monday night en route to a 4-2 win. Time is not on their side, and Aaron Judge is staring at the possibility of a long and cold offseason in which he would be ruing the many missed opportunities he had to produce for the Yankees.

Judge has struggled all throughout the 2024 MLB playoffs, but the Yankees got the job done against the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians anyway. But against the Dodgers, Judge has no margin for error. Even then, Judge has struggled immensely; entering Game 3 with just one hit on nine at-bats, the Yankees star exacerbated matters by going 0-3 in Game 3.

With another putrid night at the plate, Aaron Judge's batting average in the 2024 World Series has dropped to .083, per StatMuse. It's never going to be an easy task for the Yankees offense to generate runs if their best hitter is playing like this.

It's not quite clear what has caused Judge to struggle like this in the grand stage of the playoffs. But he has to right the ship, and fast. He somehow has to find a way to cut his strikeout problems that have risen to the forefront as of late. The Yankees slugger has 14 strikeouts over his past six games (25 at-bats), which translates to an insane strikeout rate of 56 percent.

Judge will have to put these struggles behind him; he cannot stew on them, especially when their backs are against the wall in the World Series as they approach Game 4 against the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge can still turn it around for the Yankees

Every at-bat from here on out is now crucial for the Yankees. Aaron Judge, thankfully, can catch fire from the plate rather quickly. Judge has been known to get on incredible home run-hitting binges, and there's no better time for him to start than in the first inning of Game 4.

It's still unclear how the Dodgers plan to approach Game 4 of the World Series from a pitching perspective. More likely than not, it'll be a bullpen game for LA. Thus, the Yankees have to put runs on the board in a hurry to prevent the Dodgers from getting the ball to their best relievers while they have a lead.