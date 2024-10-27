New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is sharing his views on what's bothering Aaron Judge. Judge is struggling this postseason with his bat, and the Yankees face a 2-0 World Series deficit to Los Angeles.

Boone believes Judge is not putting himself in position to make good swing decisions, per ESPN. Judge is just 1-for-9 in the World Series at the plate, and Yankees fans are frustrated with his performance.

Judge understands that frustration, but wants to fight through the challenges.

“I think what it comes down to is just swinging at strikes, getting a pitch to drive,” Judge said. “You don't get a pitch to drive, don't try to make something happen up there. It's the postseason. Guys are going to make their pitches. They're going to pitch you tough, so I just got to hunker down and get the job done. That's what it comes down to and I'm not doing that right now.”

Yankees are in a do-or-die situation

New York had chances to win both of the two World Series contests so far, but couldn't find the right answer. In Game 2, the team left the bases loaded in the ninth inning while down two runs.

Judge's cold bat is certainly hurting things. The Yankees slugger struck out three times in Game 2, which was deflating. Unfortunately, this continues a troubling trend for the star. Judge has just not been the same player in the postseason for New York in the last few years.

The slugger is 1-for-9 with six strikeouts in the World Series and 6-for-40 (.150) with 19 strikeouts in 50 postseason plate appearances, per ESPN. The Yankees have slim chances to win the World Series with those kinds of stats.

“We're all a little bit anxious, you know?” Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm said. “First two games of our World Series in our career. So you're going to go out there a little bit anxious. I feel like when we get home, he's going to feel more confident and he's going to calm down a little bit more going into a home crowd.”

Judge actually performed well in the ALCS, against the Cleveland Guardians. He hit home runs in back-to-back games for the Yankees. The All-Star had an incredible regular season for the Yankees, smashing single-season franchise records. Judge finished the regular season with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs.

The Yankees and Dodgers face off in Game 3 on Monday. Yankees fans hope that Judge gets back on the right track.