Despite a valiant comeback attempt in the ninth inning, Game 2 of the 2024 World Series did not end in favor of the New York Yankees. The visitors lost 4-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yankees captain Aaron Judge's struggles in the postseason continued, as he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on the night. Despite his struggles, Judge stayed positive when talking to reporters post-game, including ESPN.

“Judge said he was ‘getting close' to correcting his mechanics,” reported ESPN's Jorge Castillo after Game 2.

Hopefully he can unlock his full potential when Monday's Game 3 rolls around. The Yankees are now down 2-0, and they need to try their hardest to sweep the Dodgers in the Bronx. If they can do that, then they will head back to Los Angeles up 3-2 and likely riding a wave of momentum. Can Judge step up and fill the role that so many Yankees captains have in the past?

Aaron Judge, Yankees face pivotal World Series Game 3

Coming back from a 2-0 deficit is rare, but not unheard of. It's happened a few times in the annals of sports history. Can the Yankees be the latest team to make that reversal? One thing is for certain: they definitely have the talent to do just that. But the Dodgers have the talent to continue their start in this edition of the Fall Classic.

If the Yankees can get their captain locked back in, then this could be a very different Series. Judge touched more on his swing during Game 2's postgame scrum with the media.

“I think what it comes down to is just swinging at strikes, getting a pitch to drive,” Judge stated to reporters. “You don't get a pitch to drive, don't try to make something happen up there. It's the postseason. Guys are going to make their pitches. They're going to pitch you tough, so I just got to hunker down and get the job done. That's what it comes down to and I'm not doing that right now.”

The 32-year-old knows what is expected of him right now. He's likely going to win the AL MVP award after the World Series, the second of his career. He hit .322 with 58 home runs and 144 RBI en route to a WAR compilation of 10.8. The Bronx Bombers need that player. They need their captain. It's time for Judge to rise up to both the levels of his teammates and of past Yankees captains. If he does, then the goal of winning title number 28 becomes much more realistic.