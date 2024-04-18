The New York Yankees have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB to start the 2024 campaign, and they have been getting their wins in a variety of ways. Their latest victory was a 6-4 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays, and it saw Aaron Judge deliver the final blow with a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth.
It's been a bit of a slow start to the season so far for Judge (.183 BA, 3 HR, 3 RBI, .710 OPS), but he's still finding a way to deliver for his team in their biggest moments. After the game, Judge was quick to deflect the praise coming his way, simply saying that New York is a team made up of “dawgs”, which is helping them go out and win as frequently as they have to start the season.
“We look around this room every single day in this clubhouse, it’s a lot of ‘dawgs,’ like Dugey [Alex Verdugo] says. Just guys that don’t quit. They have good at-bats all the way to the end. Guys come out of the bullpen and give us big outs. I think it’s just confidence in each other to get the job done.” – Aaron Judge, MLB.com
Yankees clubhouse filled with good vibes and trust in one another
New York has embodied a relentless mentality in their effort to win as many games as possible, and it's served them quite well early on this season. Even with their best hitter in Judge not having a fantastic start to the year, the Yankees have the most wins in the league with 13 heading into play on Thursday, which is pretty impressive to say the least.
The way the team is playing has left quite an impact on one of their newest members in Juan Soto, who has had a blazing hot start to the year with New York (.352 BA, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 1.055 OPS). Soto noted how the Yanks are playing with a ton of confidence, and that their trust in one another is making it so that they never give up, no matter the situation they find themselves in.
“We have confidence; grinding every day, playing 27 outs. I have really good confidence in this team. We all know what kind of players we have. I trust every single one of them.” – Juan Soto, MLB.com
They've only played 19 games, but things certainly feel different for the Yankees this season, and Aaron Judge and Juan Soto's comments after their latest thrilling win manage to reflect that quite well. Of course, winning in the regular season won't mean much to championship-starved fans in New York, and it will be important for the team to continue to go out and win on a nightly basis in order to give their title hopes the best shot of being fulfilled.