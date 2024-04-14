Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is a well-known New York Mets fan, but even he had to tip his cap to the New York Yankees after seeing their lineup.
Said Mitchell on social media, “As a Mets fan this pains me to say lol but the Yankees lineup 1-5 is outrageous!!”
Despite the reluctant respect paid to the Yankees, don't expect Mitchell to switch allegiances any time soon.
His father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., is the Mets director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Mitchell Sr. has been in professional baseball since 1992. He started as a Minor League player with the Astros before becoming a Minor League coach and manager in the Mets organization.
Mitchell Jr. spent a lot of time with his father when he was working in the Mets Minor League system. While Dad was busy preparing for the game, Junior was always in the clubhouse, becoming friendly with players such as Scott Kazmir and Josh Thole. Junior was even a bat boy for the Kingsport Mets, who at that time were the club’s Rookie League team.
It's clear that Mitchell loves baseball and pays ample attention to the game. He's also correct that the top of the Yankees lineup is on a whole different level this season.
The Yankees are batting Anthony Volpe, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton in the top-five spots in their lineup. The team is currently 12-3 after sweeping a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.
Mitchell's Mets trying to break out of slump while Yankees roll
After a very slow start to the season, the Mets have begun to turn things around, as they have won four of their past five games.
Francisco Lindor has continued to struggle and is mired in a horrific slump to open the season. It's clearly been weighing on him and, with that in mind, team owner Steve Cohen suggested fans give Lindor a standing ovation to help him feel the love from fans.
Sure enough, the fans did their part in this game, and Lindor responded with some heartfelt comments after the game.
“I wasn't expecting that at all. But it definitely felt good. It feels good to be able to come home and feel the love of the fans, when I'm playing well or playing bad. It fills my heart, for sure. At the end of the day, I will always be Francisco Lindor — on good or bad days. And I will always play as hard as I can and do whatever it takes to help this team win, day in and day out. Everybody that came out — thank you for the love. It doesn't go unnoticed. I'm a better player when my heart is at a happy place,” Lindor said. “And shortstop at Citi Field, it's my happy place.”
While the Yankees are still the top MLB team in New York, the Mets are working to take their place alongside the Bronx Bombers.