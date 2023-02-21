New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge responded to questions of whether he could repeat the career-high 62 home runs he earned in the 2022 season.

“You never know,” Judge said. “I don’t really like putting a number on it. I just kind of like going out there and trying to control what I can control, but you never know what could happen. So, we’ll see about 62.”

Judge tacked on 177 hits, 133 runs and 131 runs batted in during the 2022 season. He earned his fourth All-Star selection, the Silver Slugger award as an outfielder and first place in American League MVP voting, according to Baseball Reference.

Judge broke the American League record of 61 home runs set by former Yankees right fielder Roger Maris’ in 1961. Maris earned 203 home runs during his time with the Yankees, while Judge has so far earned 220.

“Last year was fun chasing history and having those moments,” Judge said. “Every time we play in New York I feel like you’re chasing history. It’s never a cakewalk in the Bronx, that’s for sure. You have to embrace those challenges.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed how Judge’s leadership could impact his role with the team on Saturday.

“I don’t know if it will change it that much. I do think it’s been ratcheted up a little bit,” Boone said. “Coupled with the fact that he’s here now. Nine year deal, so he knows without a doubt this is now his home. In a lot of ways his team.

“I don’t think you’ll see that big of a change in the person and who he is and how he goes about things, but I do think there’s that incremental step probably in leadership.”

The Yankees will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 p.m. EST on Saturday in BayCare Ballpark. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Philadelphia.