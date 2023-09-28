Gerrit Cole is on his way to being a one-time Cy Young Award winner after his stellar performance against the Toronto Blue Jays. No one has more belief in the pitcher than his New York Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge. Cole has been blazing to cap off the MLB season. He is surely on the right path to follow in Roger Clemens' footsteps. Judge even gave off a huge declaration in his latest statement, via Bryan Hoch of the MLB Network

“He’s the best pitcher in the game,” Aaron Judge gleefully said after the Yankees won over the Blue Jays. He then followed it up with a statement that would raise a lot of eyebrows, “This is Gerrit Cole’s era, that’s for sure. He’s the benchmark for what an ace is supposed to be like, on and off the field.”

Cole now leads the AL in a lot of the pitcher statistics. He has the most innings pitched with 209, and an outstanding WHIP where he recorded 0.98. Opposing batters should also be scared of Cole when he faces them. He made most of them tremble as most opposing batters only recorded an average of .206 against him.

In support of his fellow Yankees teammate, Cole had become only the 12th pitcher in the MLB to make 300 career starts. All of that happened while he recorded an AL-leading 2.63 ERA for his performance. It may be debatable now but it may also very well be Cole's era of dominance and the Yankees will benefit the most out of it. Is he a lock for the Cy Young Award now?