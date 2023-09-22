The New York Yankees have not had the 2023 regular season that they envisioned, but that hasn't stopped ace Gerrit Cole from putting together one of the best campaigns of his career. During the Yankees' 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, Cole was dominant, pitching eight innings, allowing just one earned run, and throwing for nine strikeouts.

As he walked towards the dugout after the eighth inning, Gerrit Cole received a resounding ovation from the home fans at Yankee Stadium, and after the game, he made sure to acknowledge the love he was shown.

“That was special for me. I love pitching at home in front of our fans,” said Cole, per Yankees Video. “Something about having good nights in the Bronx – it doesn't get much better than that.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It hasn't been a great season for the Yankees following their appearance in the ALCS a year ago. Although the team has somewhat rounded into form as of late, they are just one game over .500, leaving them in fourth place in baseball's toughest division, the AL East.

Still, that should not take away from what Cole has accomplished this year as he bids for his first ever Cy Young award. Cole has twice finished second in Cy Young award voting in both 2019 and 2021, and 2023 could very well be the year he finally breaks through.

Cole currently has a record of 14-4 on the season and has recorded one of the best ERAs of his storied career at 2.75. The Yankees will next take the field at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 22.