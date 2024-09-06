The New York Yankees will visit the Cubs at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2017 this weekend. As they look to break their recent slump, Anthony Rizzo returns to his long-time home. The 10-year Cub has not played at the Friendly Confines since he was traded to the Bronx in 2021. Rizzo spoke with Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press about his first trip to Wrigley as a visitor.

“I loved it,” The Yankees first baseman said about playing at Wrigley. “The fans bring the energy there every day, similar to Yankee Stadium, similar to Fenway, similar to Dodger Stadium. I think Fenway’s my favorite place to visit as a visitor, and I’m excited to go to Wrigley as a visitor and just go back and be on the other side of it.”

As a key member of the 2016 Cubs championship team, he will certainly get a raucous ovation during the game. Cubs fans gave Tigers infielder Javier Baez a standing ovation in his return earlier this season. The Yankees got Rizzo back from the injured list just in time for this series, allowing him to play in front of the Cubs faithful again.

While it will be an emotional return on Friday, 2024 has been a rough season for Rizzo. He was hitting .223 with eight home runs and 28 RBI before getting hurt in June. In only four games since his return, he is 3-13 with three RBIs and no home runs.

Expectations for Yankees, Anthony Rizzo in October

Like every season, the Yankees' success will be measured in October. They enter the Cubs series a half-game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. These two teams have matched each others' production all season long. They were both fantastic through May and have been just okay ever since.

The division title will be decided in September, culminating in a series between the Yankees and Orioles starting on September 24. Before then, the Yankees must figure out multiple positions in their lineup. One of them is first base, as Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu have struggled this season. Rizzo will be allowed to take the job, as he is a much better defensive first baseman.

The most important position they must figure out is closer. Clay Holmes has blown a league-high 11 saves this season, including allowing a walk-off grand slam on Tuesday. After the game, manager Aaron Boone said he would get “creative” with the role moving forward. Someone needs to take the role and run with it for the Yankees to win the World Series.

If Anthony Rizzo gets back to his Cubs form in his Wrigley Field return, the Yankees will be better off. The infield defense has been a struggle for the Yankees, specifically when bullpen pitchers are on the mound. Rizzo is a multiple-time Gold Glove winner and will help in that department. Another lefty bat would put them over the edge offensively.

The three-game series between the Yankees and Cubs at Wrigley Field will be emotional for Rizzo and the fans. As a member of the lone championship team in the past 116 years, he will forever be a legend in the Windy City.