Luis Gil heads to the mound for the New York Yankees as they visit the Chicago Cubs. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Cubs prediction and pick.

Yankees-Cubs Projected Starters

Luis Gil vs. Jordan Wicks

Luis Gil (12-6) with a 3.39 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Gil went three innings in his last start, giving up three hits, six walks, and a home run. He would allow three runs and take the no-decision against the Guardians. After the game, he was placed on the IL.

2024 Road Splits: Gil is 6-3 on the road in 11 starts. He has a 3.62 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average on the road.

Jordan Wicks (2-2) with a 3.92 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP

Last Start: Wicks went five innings in his last start, giving up four hits and just one run. He would take the win over the Washington Nationals.

2024 Home Splits: In three starts at home, Wicks is 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA and a .260 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Cubs Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -142

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/ 11:20 AM PT

TV: YES/MARQ

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are second in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .323 on the year with a .455 on-base percentage. Judge has 51 home runs this year, helping to his 124 RBIs. Further, he has scored 107 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .295 on the year with a .423 on-base percentage. He has 38 home runs and 98 RBIs this year, scoring 112 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .254 on the year with a .303 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 54 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 26 bases and scored 84 times this season.

Anthony Volpe is also hot at the plate. In the last week, he is hitting .286 with a stolen base, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Joining him in hitting well is Giancarlo Stanton. He is hitting .250 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Gleyber Torres. Torres is hitting .375 in the last week with a .448 on-base percentage. He has four RBIs and five runs scored in the last week. The Yankees are hitting .278 in the last week, with six home runs and 36 runs in six games.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are 12th in runs scored this year while sitting 17th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Ian Happ led the way this year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .346 on-base percentage. Happ has 23 home runs and 81 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 11 bases and scored 80 times. Seiya Suzuki is also having a solid year. He is hitting .277 on the year with a .353 on-base percentage. Suzuki has 19 home runs and 64 RBIs while scoring 65 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is hitting .267 this year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 58 times.

Dansby Swanson has been great in the last week. He is hitting .462 in the last week with a .481 on-base percentage. He has two home runs with seven RBIs and seven runs scored in the last week. Ian Happ has been solid in the last week as well. He is hitting .346 in the last week with seven RBIs and four runs scored. Pete Crow-Armstrong rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a home run and six RBIs. He has also scored six times in the last week. The Cubs are hitting .290 over the last week, with five home runs and 41 runs scored.

Only one member of the Cubs has at-bats against Luis Gil. That is Isaac Paredes who is one for five with a single, a walk, and a strikeout.

Final Yankees-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Luis Gil struggled in August. He made just three starts, going 12 total innings, and giving up seven runs. Further, he walks 13 batters, but he was placed on the IL after and may return to form after the IL stint. Meanwhile, Jordan Wicks just made his first start since June earlier this month. He was solid but was facing a bad Nationals offense. The Cubs are hitting slightly better than the Yankees in the last week, but the Yankees offense is deeper and better overall. That will be the difference as the Yankees get the win.

Final Yankees-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-142)