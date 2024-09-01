The New York Yankees currently lead the AL East by a game and a half over the Baltimore Orioles. As the team heads into their Sunday matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals at home, a slew of roster moves were executed in order to improve the major league roster. The biggest one? Activating first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the IL so he could make his long-awaited return to the Bronx. The Yankees PR Department announced the move and more on X, formerly Twitter.

“Prior to today's game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Returned INF Anthony Rizzo (#48) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list,” reported the X (formerly Twitter) account. “Recalled RHP Ron Marinaccio (#97), RHP Scott Effross (#59) and OF Duke Ellis (#70) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Designated LHP Josh Maciejewski for assignment.”

The Yankees have been waiting for the return of Rizzo, as a number of other players have tried to fill the void that the veteran left behind. Rizzo fractured his right forearm back in June against the Red Sox, and the team didn't make any acquisitions to try and replace him in the meantime. Now that the former Chicago Cub has returned to the active roster, hopefully he will make a strong impact as the Bronx Bombers hunt down another postseason berth.

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees look to capture 28th World Series title

Rizzo will look to improve on his form of the last year and a half, as he hasn't been nearly as impactful in that time frame. His first season and a half in pinstripes were solid, and he established a strong rapport with Yankees captain Aaron Judge and a number of players in the locker room. During his time on the IL, he's remained with the team and provided his usual strong veteran leadership. Now it's time to see if he can get back to form on the diamond as well.

Before the injury, Rizzo was hitting .223 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs. His OPS of .630 showed a decline from last season, and his -0.5 WAR left a lot to be desired as well. Yet, the 35-year-old's upside is still bigger than those that replaced him during his time on the shelf.

Former batting champion D.J LeMahieu and rookie Ben Rice were the main two fill-ins at first base, but they were largely unremarkable during their increased playing time. Rice was sent back to the minors on Saturday so he can continue to learn on the job at first and gain valuable reps.

In their pursuit of world championship number 28, New York needs Rizzo to at least be somewhat close to his old self. The form he displayed earlier this year. Will GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone regret not trying to add another first baseman at the trade deadline, or through other means? If Rizzo doesn't show improvement over the last few weeks of the season, then the focus needs to turn to improving the position during the offseason.