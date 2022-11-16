Published November 16, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New York Yankees might’ve failed to reach their World Series aspirations in 2022, but Anthony Rizzo was brilliant for this team. On Tuesday, he ran it back with the Bronx Bombers, signing a two-year extension worth $34 million.

On Wednesday, Rizzo spoke out on his new deal and made it clear: He is over the moon to be back in the Big Apple.

Via Bryan Hoch:

“I love being a Yankee.” – Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo previously declined his qualifying offer of $19.65 million, which made him a free agent. Last season, the slugger hit .224 with 32 home runs and 75 RBI, forming an impressive power duo with Aaron Judge. Not only did Rizzo produce, but the fans and his teammates loved him, as Aaron Boone recently pointed out on The Michael Kay Show before Rizzo signed:

“He’s been everything we could have hoped for. He’s been an amazing person in our clubhouse. An amazing teammate, an amazing leader, very productive on the field. I think very much cut out to play for our team, for the Yankees. I think he handles all that goes with playing here as one of the premium players and leaders so well. So yeah, I would love to have him back, of course.”

Anthony Rizzo is a seasoned vet with a great attitude and a desire to win. He fits the mold of a Yankees player perfectly. With uncertainty around Judge’s future in New York with countless suitors looking to secure his talents, it’s comforting for New York to know they’ll at least have Rizzo back in the mix.