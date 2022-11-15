Published November 15, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo is reportedly receiving a 2-year deal with a club option for 2025, per Mark Feinsand.

In total, he will make at least $40 million. The first 2 seasons will be worth a total of $34 million. The club option is worth $17 million and has a $6 million dollar buyout.

The Yankees’ top free agent priority is still Aaron Judge. But Anthony Rizzo provides a safety net in the lineup. Additionally, Rizzo gives the Yankees a reliable first baseman for the foreseeable future.

Rizzo, a 33-year old veteran, has played in the big leagues since 2011. He clubbed 32 home runs for the Yankees last year, while slashing .224/.338/.480 with an .817 OPS. His productivity was not lost on a the Yankees’ lineup.

Anthony Rizzo had previously been linked to teams such as the White Sox and Astros in free agency. After declining the qualifying offer, people around the MLB world wondered what the future held for Rizzo. But the first baseman ultimately re-upped with New York and is set to run it back in 2023.

Anthony Rizzo, and the entire Yankees organization for that matter, are hoping that Aaron Judge decides to return as well. Rizzo previously shared his honest thoughts on what kind of money Judge deserves in free agency.

“Whatever he (Aaron Judge) gets is going to be astronomical, and he deserves it,” Rizzo said. “He bet on himself on the biggest stage, in the biggest market and did it with ease. He should be rewarded as the highest-paid player in the game. He’s the new gold standard, in my opinion.”

Perhaps Anthony Rizzo’s presence will entice Judge to re-sign with the Yankees.